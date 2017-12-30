Mental Hospital Gets Support From GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has presented a Full Auto Biochemistry Analyser valued at GH¢ 75,000 and some provisions to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Electronic Convulsive Therapy equipment was procured for the Accra Psychiatric hospital as part of the GRA's corporate social responsibility programme.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General GRA, said the presentation was a top most priority to the GRA because of the importance it attached to health and mental well-being.

'Today's presentation is geared towards providing quality and good health care for patients who may find themselves in this hospital,' he said, adding that GRA was glad to have fulfilled the request and to contribute towards the mental health needs of the people.

He expressed the hope that the equipment would greatly help improve the quality of health care provided by the hospital.

'Today's gesture is a continuation of our relations with health institutions as we already have relations with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the 37 Military hospital,' Mr Nti added and commended the staff of the hospital for their commitment and implored them to prioritise the needs of patients.

Dr Pinaman Appau, the Director Accra Psychiatric Hospital, expressed gratitude to the management of the GRA for the equipment and said it would go a long way to improve operations of the laboratory, which had been without some machines for a long time.

She said the focus of the hospital next year is to rehabilitate the dilapidated wards to make them habitable for the inmates.

GNA