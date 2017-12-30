TAP Air Portugal Investigates Assault Of Two Passengers

TAP Air Portugal has offered its sincere apologies to passengers aboard its flight from Accra to Sao Tome on 23rd December, 2017.

Two Ghanaian passengers scheduled to board the plane but were dropped at the last hour, complained of mistreatment and accused officials of racism.

A statement from the Airline said 'we sincerely apologize to all, who were affected by the incident, and particularly to the two passengers, who were directly affected.'

It said the TAP Air Portugal together with the Ghana Airports Company have initiated investigations into the incident and would take the necessary action in accordance with law and our conditions of carriage after the investigations.

The statement said: 'We are in contact with the representative of the two passengers and TAP Air Portugal has rendered our apologies to the passengers through their representative and we have assured that the incident will be properly investigated and dealt with.'

