Tema Metro To Deepen Accountability In 2018

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) says the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) would strengthen the system of accountability in the coming year to ensure more development.

'We pledge to provide accountable, dedicated and transparent service to the residents and business entities in the Metropolis as we enter 2018 and beyond. We shall strengthen our collaboration and consultation with the grass root, and give further impetus to local governance in Tema,' he said.

Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the presentation of the Situational Report of the TMA at the Third Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the 7th Assembly at the TMA Assembly Hall.

He observed that the Tema Restoration Agenda had been well accepted by the people of Tema and promised that most of the things talked about under the agenda would be fulfilled in the coming year.

He said, 'I know the challenges are many considering city infrastructure, environment, security and local economy, but Tema is capable of dealing with all these challenges.

There's a lot we promised in the agenda and there's a lot to do, but where I stand now and for the TMA to be ranked the number one on the Ghana League Table by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana was not by chance but it came with hard work.'

He informed of the role the Tema Restoration Ambassadors were playing by continuing the cleanup campaign that was started in 2017, adding that, 'As we declare Tema the cleanest port city in Africa we want the citizens of Tema to get involved in cleaning the city.'

He observed that even though the Assembly's bid to install street lights within the Metropolis had delayed, it would come to pass and said 'it has delayed because the money involved is huge, but we have written to the Ministry of Finance to assist us.'

According to him, measures had been put in place to rid the city of the nuisance caused by haulage trucks in the communities as they parked on the shoulders of the roads, and hinted on the paving of the shoulders of the roads to allow for easy pedestrian movement.

On health delivery in the Metropolis, he said, 'Now we have acquired the various logistics in the form of furniture and machinery for the CHPS Compounds to enhance health service delivery in Metropolis.

He commended the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other security agencies within the Metropolis for their efforts in creating peace and ensuring security for the people during the passing year.

GNA

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA