Widows Receive Christmas Gifts From RAK Foundation

An NGO, 'RAK' Foundation, has presented assorted Christmas gifts to people, who have lost their spouses to give some comfort to them in the festive season.

In all, 50 people at Nsutem, near Adukrom, benefitted - 45 widows and five widowers.

They received bags of rice, edible oil, mackerel, tinned tomatoes, soft drinks and pastries.

Ms. Rebecca Asare, founder of the NGO, said it was meant to bring smile to their faces and to help them to be part of the celebration

She expressed the hope that others would be inspired by their example to offer support to the poor and the less privileged in the society to make them feel loved.

Ms. Asare, who is a teacher, pledged to continue to stand with the widows and widowers and do everything it could to assist make them happy.

The regent of Nsutem, Nana Adu Awuku, thanked the organization for the gesture.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA