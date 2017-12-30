Youth Charged To Shun Attitudes That Hinder Development

The Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwasi Atta II, has admonished the youth to eschew all forms of negative attitudes that retard progress and professional development.

He said they must inculcate the culture of hard work, belongingness and acceptance which were necessary and essential for national development and stability.

The Paramount Chief was speaking at a swearing in ceremony of the new executives of the Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) in Cape Coast.

The group seeks to facilitate and mobilise assistance for the youth in trade, education, job placements, culture development in addition to sensitising the public to partake in sound sanitation and environmental practices for the development of the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The fourteen (14) new executive team with two-year mandate has Mr Francis Baidoo as Chairman, with Kobina Spio-Garbrah, Edward Ansah Obeng, Kobina Mensah, Garbrah Nicholas, Rebecca Forson, Agnes Yeboah as members.

The rest are Nana Kwesi Barsi, Philomena Arthur, Peter Taylor, Vincent Turkson, Richard Baffoe Forson and Augustus Acquah.

The Oguaamanhen advised them to be committed and couch their leadership on the vision of the group, explore both local and international avenues to transform their communities.

He urged the youth to rekindle the lost spirit of voluntary services in their communities, build their leadership skills and entrepreneurship capabilities to aid development.

He declared the support of the Oguaa Traditional Council towards the activities of the group and would encourage the transfer of knowledge and development of human resource capacity, to meet the increasing demands of the country and boost youth employment.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta hinted of many social and economic interventions that would be rolled out next year in collaboration with the youth group to hasten the pace of development in the metropolis.

He asked the membership to back the newly elected executives to continue its quest to bring development to the people by working in unity and harmony.

Mr Francis Baidoo, Chairman of CCYA, thanked the members of the group for the honour done him and promised to be honest, faithful and disciplined in their quest to lead the crusade for the upliftment of Area.

He said "we are determined to finding innovative ways of developing the economic potentials of our communities to improve the living standards of the people by facilitating in creating jobs that would provide a means of addressing unemployment dilemma, security, sanitation and other challenges".

Mr. Abaidoo called for support from all people and institutions to deliver on their mandate and assured of their unwavering determination to achieve their vision and mission.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA