CHRAJ Report Actually Damns the P/NDC

I just finished reading the news report in which the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is reported to have faulted Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta for being in breach of several bond issuance processes, vis-à-vis the $2.2 billion bond that the Ministry of Finance floated early this year, and cannot find in the very neat summary of the same presented by the news reporter precisely where Mr. Ofori-Atta had been found to have been in flagrant violation of the conflict-of-interest rules pertaining to the floating of such bond issues (See “$2.2 Bn Bond: Finance Minister Breached Issuance Processes But…. – CHRAJ” Citifmonline.com / Modernghana.com 12/29/17).

We must emphatically point out here that it was on the question of whether, indeed, the Finance Minister had breached the conflict-of-interest protocol that the plaintiff, Mr. Brogya Genfi, a notorious and long-known rabid detractor of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), filed his petition against Mr. Ofori-Atta. Well, on the pivotal question of whether the Finance Minister violated any conflict-of-interest rules or regulations, this is what the Mahama-appointed Mr. Joseph Whittal, the CHRAJ Chairman, and his associates had to report: “On the substantive matter of conflict-of-interest, however, CHRAJ cleared Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta of any wrongdoing, saying that ‘On the basis of the evidence available to the Commission, it [CHRAJ] has come to the conclusion and therefore holds that, the allegations [presented] by the complainant that the respondent has contravened Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution by putting himself in a conflict-of-interest situation in relation to the issuance of the 5-year, 7-year, 10-year and 15-year bonds, have not been substantiated.’”

Put in plain and simple English, what, in effect, the CHRAJ operatives are saying is that the NDC principals and paymasters who assigned Mr. Genfi the inglorious task and/or mission of defaming and ruining the reputation of Mr. Ofori-Atta had merely gone on a wild-goose’s chase. They, of course, had the inalienable constitutional right to petition CHRAJ in the manner that they did. But the Ghanaian voter also has the equally inalienable right to take note of the fact that not only had the Brogya Genfi Gang, spearheaded by Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the Parliamentary Minority Leader, wasted the time of the CHRAJ personnel, they have also unnecessarily wasted taxpayer money in gratuitous furtherance of their selfish ambitions. The public has a right to know precisely how much was spent by CHRAJ in investigating and putting out its report.

But, perhaps, what is even more important to underscore here is the fact that the $2.2 Bn bond issue was floated as hurriedly as it had been by the Finance Minister because the Akufo-Addo Administration inherited a totally bankrupt national treasury from the auspiciously and resoundingly jackbooted Mahama/Amissah-Arthur faux-socialist government of the National Democratic Congress. There was simply no time for Mr. Ofori-Atta and his staff to cut through the sort of bureaucratic red-tape bequeathed the newly elected Akufo-Addo Administration by the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur regime, if the former were to proverbially hit the ground running and be able to fulfill the most salient of its campaign promises, namely, the fee-free Senior High School policy agenda, and also be able to replenish the thoroughly emptied coffers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), among a host of others.

Ultimately, though, what needs highlighting but may very well have been lost on the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian public is the fact that in laying bare the fact that the laws governing Public Financial Management (Act 921 of 2016) in the country are virtually nonexistent and devoid of any clearly established guidelines or substance, CHRAJ actually damned or faulted the entire Rawlings-minted erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and the present main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for having criminally undermined and thoroughly regressed the development of the country over the past 40 years.

In sum, CHRAJ’s 140-page report actually celebrates the seminal institutional stature of Mr. Ofori-Atta in the financial management sector of the country. Is this enviable encomium the pet peeve for which the Haruna Iddrisu Gang would have the head of the Finance Minister delivered on a diamond platter? I weep for Ghana.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffais

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 29, 2017

E-mail: [email protected]