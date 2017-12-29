Exonerating Former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffour from Woyome’s Defrauding of Ghana of GHc51.2 Million

Dr Kwabena Duffour

As it is my usual trait to jump to the rescue of whoever is being falsely accused or maltreated because of their vulnerability by the virtue of their position or social status; poor, rich, educated or illiterate, without any request from such victims and without their knowledge or permission, so have I today, Wednesday, 27 December 2017, decided to demonstrate such my character.

On Monday, 25 December 2017 when I phoned to wish a friend in America a Merry Christmas, I was met with news that threw me off on a tangent. Hardly had the exchanges of the festive Christmas greetings been completed when he told me a radio station in London has been asserting that Dr Kwabena Duffour, my Kumawu compatriot and a former Finance and Economic Planning Minister under the late President Evans Atta Mills’ NDC-led government is culpable for Alfred Agbesi Woyome swindling Ghana out of Ghc51.2 million.

This friend was although a bit worried and doubtful about the veracity of the assertion, he had come to believe what was being discussed on the said radio station. To him, the buck stops with Dr Kwabena Duffour since he was the Finance Minister and without his authorization, no such payment could have been effected.

What I found weird was the probable establishment in the minds of the listeners of the radio station that Dr Kwabena Duffour could have assisted in, and personally profited from, Alfred Agbesi Woyome’s cunningly-hatched scheme to dupe Ghana for reasons only known to Woyome and his wider NDC accomplices.

I took pains to explain to this said friend that Dr Kwabena Duffour is blameless even though he was the Head of the Finance Ministry. He never gleefully maliciously authorised the payment and even if he had, the order to do so had come from the court and failing to do so would have amounted to contempt of court.

I explained to him that depending on my initial search conducted into the fraudulent payment of the money to Alfred Agbesi Woyome, I placed a publication on the Ghana online news portals (Ghanaweb, Peace FM, Spyghana and Modernghana) headlined, “Arrest Betty Mould-Iddrisu for personally profiting from the Woyomegate scandal”. The web link below can take any interested public reader to the said publication.

http://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/comment/features/201202/97304.php

Following the publication of my article, Alfred Agbesi Woyome’s counsel, Lawyer David Annan, sued me in an Accra High Court for contempt of court. The underneath cited news publication title and web link will ameliorate the public understanding of how Woyome had sought to intimidate me by the court suit to perpetuate a culture of silence that would have granted him the free licence to abscond with the money so dubiously paid to him. – “Woyome Sues 5 NPP Officials, Joy FM’s Kwesi Twum, Despite, Peacefmonline Editor & Others” - http://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/201203/101261.php

When I know to be telling nothing, but the absolute truth, I fear no foe; not even the threats of death to my life can secure my silence. This is how strong and fearless God has made me.

Having given the public insight into how I have continually been exposing Woyome in my subsequent numerous articles, I hope no one will disbelief me if I said Dr Kwabena Duffour is as white as snow when it comes to public discourse of the Woyome scandal.

For the sake of the public’s comprehension of the issue as regards the false perception that Dr Kwabena Duffour aided and abetted the dubious judgment debt payment of GHs51.2 million to Woyome, I have cited the below web link on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Interim Report on Payment of Judgment Debts Since January 7, 2009.

In page 6 of the EOCO Interim Report and under sub-section 4 titled, “Role of Attorney General’s Department and Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Since January 7, 2009”, it speaks about what these two Government Departments did that led to Woyome scandalising mother Ghana by inflicting unprecedented gargantuan daylight robbery on her.

Reading further through the report, one comes across “The Reaction of MOFEP” – (MOFEP is the abbreviation for Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning). I shall entreat all public readers curious to know whether Dr Kwabena Duffour had aided Woyome to dupe Ghana or not to read the entirety of the report.

From my understanding of the report, Mr Paul Asimenu, the Director-Legal of MOFEP, played a questionable role of which Dr Kwabena Duffour protested.

The Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour, in page 11 of the report under the sub-title “Subsequent Developments”, it is written in paragraph 2 “The AG then advised the Hon. Minister-MOFEP to pay the agreed settlement amount of GHc41, 811.59. However, in his letter dated 12th April, 2010, the Hon. Minister-MOFEP wrote back to the Hon. Attorney General asking for clarification of the petitioner’s right of claim to the amount requested to be paid”

In the last paragraph of same page, following the machinations of the Attorney General (AG) Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, the Finance Minister had to agree to payment in what may well be established to be doing so under duress. “At this stage, the Hon. Minister-MOFEP ordered payment and the process for payment was initiated. However when the instruction to pay got to the Bank of Ghana (BOG) and before BOG could effect payment, His Excellency, The President had intervened and ordered the Hon. Minister-MOFEP not to effect the payment.

In page 12 of the Report in paragraph 2, it states, “Subsequently, the AG wrote to the Hon. Minister-MOFEP informing him that the position of his Ministry had resulted in Mr Woyome going to court and obtaining judgment on 24thMay, 2010 in the sum of GHc41, 811,480.59 plus interest of 5 million Euros (i.e. GHc9, 447,000.00) and cost of GHc25, 000.00. The total amount payable to Mr Woyome was therefore GHc51, 283,480.59”

At paragraph 4 of page 12, it is written, “Again before MOFEP could pay the first instalment of GHc17,094,493.53 as agreed, His Excellency, The President ordered the Attorney General to take action in court to set aside the court’s order and accordingly, the AG applied to court for a Stay of Execution of the settlement. The court however refused to grant the application and ordered Government to pay according to the settlement reached earlier”

http://danquahinstitute.org/docs/EOCO%20Report.pdf

I shall advise all those willing to know the truth to read the entire EOCO Interim Report to judge for themselves whether Dr Kwabena Duffour had in any slightest way facilitated the dubious payment of the money to Woyome.

Yes, he was the Finance and Economic Planning Minister in which case the buck should normally stop with him. However, under the prevailing circumstances with Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Mr Paul Asimenu and Mr Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh questionable interventions, his hands were tied. It was the court order that obliged him, but unwillingly, authorised the payment.

I do not defend anyone based on political affiliations, ethnicity or kinship. I lend my support to genuine causes and those being wrongly accused or molested irrespective of their social status, political persuasions, skin colour or academic attainments.

You can give a dog a bad name and kill it but to accuse Dr Kwabena Duffour for no wrong done because of one’s inability, incapability or lack of knowledge to research to know the truth is untenable. Those people and the radio stations engaging in such lazy non-intellectual debates and fact findings, I have provided you with clues and it is up to you to ascertain the facts as herein asserted to help you with your programmes and political discourses in order not to misinform the public.

I hope EOCO and the authors of the Interim Report and Peace FM will pardon me for referencing them in my publication without first seeking their permission.

Rockson Adofo