Thirsty For The Holy Spirit

We should be like the little girl who asked her mother for a drink of water three times in one night. Finally, the mother said in an exasperated tone, “If you ask for water one more time, I am going to spank you.”

A while later the girl said, “Mama, when you get up to spank me, will you please bring me a drink of water?”

I believe that one reason we are unwilling to let go of the cheap toys of this world and drink of Jesus’ fullness is that we have never really been that thirsty. Let a man have a burning blistering thirst and he will pay almost any price for water.[1]

