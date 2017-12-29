Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi celebrates Christmas with Children in Huni-Valley.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Prestea Huni -Valley wined and dined with kids in Huni Valley township and surrounding communities on Thursday 28th December 2017.

The party that fed over thousand kids at the Huni Valley Community Center was a memorable one with both the MP and MCE taking to the dance floor to share in the joy of the kids.

In her statement, Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi urged the kids to be obideient to their parents and take their education serious so that they will make it up through the Free SHS policy and to the top to become prominent people in society to help national development.

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley stated that she remembers her days as a kid and how Christmas offered an opportunity for kids to wear dresses,shoes and other accessories to church, then after church party around and sing so many Christmas songs.

"I take Christmas as a merry making and a season of love and care for one another, kids exhibit care and love the most, they don't discriminate against one another.

We all have to learn that from kids and show love to one another.

I took it upon myself to organise something small for the kids in Huni-Valley.

Next year will be Bogoso followed by Prestea, by the time I leave office I will dine with all the kids in the constituency".

Hon Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi used the occasion to wish the chiefs and people well in the coming year and asked for their prayers for the government.

Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly Hon. Mozart K. Owuh addressing the gathering took his time to enumerate the various ongoing projects and policies of the government.

Mr Owuh mentioned that under the free SHS, Huni-Valley SHS has received 500 desks as earlier this month announced at the Town Hall meeting held in Bogoso on the 6th December 2017.

Very soon, St. Augustine's SHS and Prestea SHTS will also take delivery of same to ease the sitting inconveniences encountered by the Schools due to the high intake of the Free SHS.

The Senior House Master for Huni-Valley SHS ( Hunivass ), Mr. Robert Yalley confirmed to modernghana.com that the School authorities have received 500 desks.

Over one thousand kids aside food and drinks received bisquits, toffees and toys.

