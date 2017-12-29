Barbara Gyasi celebrates Christmas with kids in Huni-Valley

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Prestea-Huni Valley Constituency of the Western wined and dined with kids in Huni Valley township and its surrounding communities on Thursday 28th December 2017.

The party that fed over thousand kids at the Huni Valley Community Center was a memorable one with both the MP and MCE taking to the dance floor to share in the joy of the kids.

In her statement, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi urged the kids to be obideient to their parents and take their education serious so that they will make it up through the Free SHS policy and to the top to become prominent people in society to help national development.

The Member of Parliament for the area stated that she remembers her days as a kid and how Christmas offered an opportunity for kids to wear dresses, shoes and other accessories to church, then after church party around and sing so many Christmas songs.

"I take Christmas as a merry making and a season of love and care for one another, kids exhibit care and love the most, they don't discriminate against one another", she emphasized.

She added that, "We all have to learn that from kids and show love to one another".

She also revealed that, "I took it upon myself to organise something small for the kids in Huni-Valley".

"Next year will be Bogoso followed by Prestea, by the time I leave office I will dine with all the kids in the constituency", she assured.

Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi used the occasion to wish the chiefs and people well in the coming year and asked for their prayers for the government.

Over one thousand kids aside food and drinks received biscuits, toffee and toys.

The NPP Constituency Executives, MCE for the are area and the people of Huni Valley graced the occasion.

Source: Daniel Kaku

