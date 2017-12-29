Bags Of Ganja Uncovered In Suhum As Police Make Arrests

A 30-year-old woman and two men are in the in the grip of the Suhum police for unlawfully possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The three; David Tetteh 43, Akpeteyo Tetteh 30, and Bortey Samuel 22, were arrested by the night patrol team in a house at Abenabo near Suhum in the Eastern Region on Thursday, December 28, 2017 upon a tip-off.

Eastern region police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told JoyNews’ correspondent Maxwell Kudekor that police caught the suspects with the drugs already parcelled into eleven mini bags waiting to be transported to Accra.

The Police spokesperson said samples of the drug have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Accra for testing as investigations continue.

He said the suspects will be processed for court and a charge of “possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp without excuse” will be slapped on all the three.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com