2017 Christmas worst ever for 'corrupt greedy' NDC members - Razak Opoku

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku has stated without any equivocation that this year's Christmas celebration has been the worst ever for those greedy 'criminals' who were enjoying free money in John Mahama's administration.

Mr. Kojo Opoku made this sharp rebuttal when a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Sammy Gyamfi described this year's Christmas celebration under Akufo-Addo led administration as the worst ever celebration in the history of Ghana.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, "Walking around town, one would hear comments like... 'Akufo-Addo Bronya wei de3 (to wit, this Akufo-Addo Christmas is so bad)...prices of goods and services have gone off roof, whilst Dr. Bawumia's naughty boy (the Ghana Cedi), is dancing 'pwalogo' and 'agbodza' on the streets, contrary to claims by 'Economic wizard' Vice President that he has arrested the Cedi and banded over the keys to the IGP".

But Mr. Kojo Opoku replied Sammy Gyamfi that the 2017 Christmas has been very worst to those who were getting free money from the former KMA boss, Mr. Kojo Bonsu and Mahama's family to waste on girls.

According to him, "The financial leakages which characterized John Mahama's Administration has been blocked by President Akufo-Addo's Government making it very difficult for the criminals and corrupt NDC members who were looting Public funds to enrich themselves, to the extent of even some of them opening 'akpeteshie' bar in Kumasi to enjoy this year Christmas".

He, however, stated that this Christmas has been very excellent to those who work hard for their own money as well as those who are financially disciplined.

"Thanks to the prudent management of the economy by President Akufo-Addo's Government, Ghanaians have enjoyed this Christmas except for some lazy minds in the camp of the NDC who are crying because they are no longer getting free money From their corrupt Mentors", he emphasized.

He used the opportunity to wish Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous Year and urged Ghanaians to keep on have trust in the Akufo-Addo led administration.

