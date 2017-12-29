Fake Policeman On Remand Over Ganja

A scrap dealer who is accused of pretending to be a Police officer at Kantamanto has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Fuseini Musuna who was charged with falsely pretending to a public officer pleaded guilty.

According to him he told the crowd that he could be a police officer in order to save himself from being beaten by the mob.

The court after listening to the explanation entered a plea of not guilty.

Musuna is also facing an additional charge of use of narcotic drugs. The court did not take his plea in respect of that charge because the alleged dried leaves are yet to be sent to the Laboratory for analytical examination.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu who held brief of Superintendent of Police Kweku Bempah said on December 22, this year, at Katamanto, Musuna allegedly told two persons that he was a Police officer and he failed to produce an identity card to that effect Musuna was escorted to the Police at Railways and when he was searched two wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Inndiann hemp was found on him.

Musuna has been remanded into Police custody by the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku to reappear on January 8.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA