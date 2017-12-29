Crocodile Viewing Resort To Be Established In Akatsi North

The Akatsi North district of the Volta Region has developed a crocodile pond at Ave Dakpa as part of efforts to exploit its tourism potentials for development.

The pond is to be further developed into a 'Crocodile View Resort' to place the area on tourists' hot maps.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who commissioned the pond commended the Assembly for the initiative and said the resort would boost tourism.

He said government was committed to exploiting the potentials of the region and challenged the district to register at least 5,000 farmers under the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' initiative.

Dr Letsa said agriculture ranked first among the region's potentials and promised to support the District in undertaking large scale cashew production.

Dr Prince Amuzu, the District Chief Executive, said the District was investing in granite, clay, cassava and fruit processing and also soap, tomato and a kente factory.

He said the commercial cultivation of oil palm, mango, coconut and cashew were being considered and that the Ave-Afiadenyigba and Ashiagborvi dams would be developed for large-scale irrigation.

Dr Amuzu said the Assembly was also constructing a theatre at the Ave Dakpa Health Centre, classroom blocks, workshops for schools in the district, and a cultural centre.

GNA