Farmer On Remand For Robbery

A farmer has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a motor rider of his motor bike and spraying pepper oton his face at Agyemankata, near Kwabenya.

Emmanuel Quartey aka Nana charged with robbery pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku remanded Quartey into Police custody to reappear on January 11, next year.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu who led the prosecution by holding the brief of Insspector Victor Dosoo said the complainant Rawuf Annas rides a motor bike with registration number M-17 GR 8242.

Prosecution said the complainant rides his bike around Kwabenya and its environs. Quartey also reside at Katapor, near Kwabenya.

On December 18, this year, at about 01:15 hours the complainant was riding his motor bike in the area.

Prosecution said on reaching where the complainant was he was stopped by the accused who asked him to send him to his house at Katapor.

According to prosecution, the complainant charged the accused person GH 5 cedis for the trip while on their way, Quartey asked him to stop at Agyemankata, a suburb near Kwabenya instead of Katapor and the complainant did.

However on arriving at Agyemankata, the accused alighted and dipped his hands into his pocket under the pretext of bring out money to pay the complainant but Quartey pulled a pepper spray and splashed same into the face of the complainant.

Prosecution said the complainant shouted for help while the accused managed to bolt away with the motor bike.

The incident was reported to the Police and on December 19, this year, Quartey was arrested at Asamankese.

During investigations, prosecution said Quartey admitted having been picked by the complainant on his motor bike and he was dropped at Agyemankata but denied robbing the complainant of his motor bike.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA