Individuals And Organizations Admonished To Assist Orphanages

Mrs. Gladys Asomah Cheremeh, wife of the Brong-Ahafo regional minister, has called on individuals and organistions to regularly extend assistance to orphanages and children’s homes in the country.

According to her, orphanages and children’s homes are playing vital roles in bringing children who because of their predicament would have become burden on the society.

“But for the intervention of orphanages and children’s homes, some of these children would have become a burden on the society, that is why it is important for us to always assist such institutions”, she noted.

She therefore urged churches, business entities and individuals who are well to do, to go to the aid of such institutions at all times.

“I would like to appeal to corporate organisations and private persons who are blessed to regularly make donations to orphanages and children’s homes in the society”, Mrs. Asomah Cheremeh said.

Mrs Asomah Cheremeh said these when she presented items and cash to the Compassion Is Love In Action (CILIA) Childrens Home at Yawhima near Sunyani.

The donation formed part of her regular activities to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

“I am glad to be here to donate these items. I do this by the grace of God. Though it is not enough, I know our presence here will put smiles on the faces of the children who with proper care can grow up to become responsible adults in the future”, she said.

Mrs Asomah Cheremeh said children are valuable human resource who require proper attention and care at all no matter the circumstance, the reason for the country has a whole ministry for children.

She therefore appealed to the society to embrace children to enable them live up to their God given talents.

Receiving the donation, the Executive Director of the CILIA Childrens Home, Rev Mrs Charlotte Osei Kwarteng, thanked Mrs Asomah Cheremeh for the kind gesture, especially during the festive season.

“I wish to sincerely thank you for this unexpected kind gesture particularly at this time of the season when we are all in the festive mood”, she said.

Rev Mrs Osei Kwarteng said, such donations always remind them that they are doing a good job for the community and nation at large and that the future of the children is also secured.

“Any time we receive donation, it encourages us with the fact what we are doing here is appreciated and that the society care about the future of the children here”, she said.

The Executive Director of CILIA children’s home was particularly glad that the wife the regional minster has exhibited great care for the welfare of the less privileged children in the society.

She noted that the action by Mrs Asomah Cheremeh is a demonstration of true leadership especially under the present government which has indicated that it has the welfare of children at heart.

Rev Mrs Osei Kwarteng appealed to other individuals and organisations to regularly come to the aid of the home to enable properly execute its responsibilities.