MTN Ghana Foundation Fetes 3000 Children As Part Of Its 10th Anniversary Celebrations

MTN Ghana Foundation has organized Christmas parties for about 3000 children in select schools across the country. The Christmas parties were held for children at BethesdaBasic School-Glefe/Mpoasei Dansoman,Mampong School for the Deaf, Mampong, Sekondi School for the Deaf and Zuarungu community.

The Christmas parties forms part of activities marking MTN Ghana Foundation’s 10th Anniversary. As part of the activities, MTN Ghana Foundation also presented teaching and learning aids such as pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, story books, textbooks and A4 sheets to management of the schools.

The children were also taken through some fun activities that test both their cognitive and psychomotor abilities such as reading, drawing, dancing etc.MTN Ghana Foundation took the opportunity to engage directly with the children while fulfilling two of its three focus areas, which are, Education and Health.

Commenting on the event, the Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said “Christmas is a season of love, sharing and more importantly for giving back to the needy in society.

The Ghana Foundation identifies with the reason for the season and we took advantage of the occasion to express love to the kids by sharing food and learning materials. Christmas means a lot of children and our staff volunteers were pleased to spend time with them.

Over the years, MTN Ghana Foundation has worked with other organisations to organise Christmas parties for children. On 26th December the MTN Ghana Foundation distributed hampers to mother of babies who are born on the 25th of December at selected hospitals across the country.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

Mr. Ebenezer Terkpeh Of MTN Ghana Foundation Presenting Books Learning Aids To The Headmaster Of Mampong School For The Deaf

MTN Staff Volunteers Presenting Gifts To School Children At Glefe Bethesda Basic School

Some School Children Of Glefe Bethesda Basic School Wearing Their Face Mask At The MTN Christmas Party

Students Of Sekondi School For The Deaf Exhibiting Their Artwork At MTN Christmas Party