Jomoro MCE wishes Ghanaians a Merry Christmas

The Municipal Chief Executive for Jomoro Municipality, Mr. Ernest Kofie has wished Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and asked God to bless every Ghanaian.

This was contained in a short message and copied to the media.

In his Christmas message, he stated, "A gift of gold is expensive, a gift of money is appreciated, but the gift of being alive is priceless only the living celebrate it".

According to him, "As the cloud stands without a pillar, the ocean moves without an engine, the rain falls without a pump, so will your source of blessing be a mystery to all human".

Mr. Kofie also asked the Lord's blessings to fall on Ghanaians.

"The Lord will bless you and your family beyond human comprehension, be blessed today".

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance", he wished.

Source: Daniel Kaku