Help put government on its toes - Minister urges the media

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan has commended journalists in the Region for exhibiting an absolute sense of professionalism in their reportage and urged them to continue to show decorum and objectivity in the discharge of duty.

This, he noted was imperative as it served as a yardstick that helped put the govt functionaries on their toes saying that "He that is chatting a path does not know whether he is going crooked or not".

"Put us on the carpet", he said adding that "you ought to be guided by ethnics of the journalism which enjoined practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage", he said.

Addressing members of the inky fraternity across the Region on Wednesday at a Press Soirée organized by him under the auspices of the Coordinating Council, the Minister who beamed with ecstasy and appeared on top of the prevailing social and economic as well as security matters in the region did not mince his words when he lauded the numerous interventions made by the Coordinating Council to redress those concerns bedeviled the Region.

Among topics that came up in his address included present status of CEDECOM, abysmal performances by pupils at the basic schools level and Security, as well as poor sanitation and noted it required a multi sectoral approach in finding lasting solution to them.

The Minister assured of a better prospect ahead as his outfit he said under His Excellency, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo would turn the economic fortune of the nation around thereby enhancing the material prosperity of the Masses.

Towards this end, there was an open forum during which time issues bothering the minds of journalists present were brought out and solutions were found to as many questions as possible by the minister.

On premixed fuel, he acknowledged the difficulty that fishermen endured as a result of occasional shortages since "it was a critical component in the fishing expedition" as he put it.

And this segment, thus brought the curtain down on the well attended event which was also witnessed by Hon. Thomas Adjei-Baffoe, Deputy, Regional Minister, Hon. K. Asamoah, the Regional Coordinating Director and Mr. Yao Boye, the Central Regional (GJA) Vice- Chairman with Mr. David Allen Paintsil, a Director at the RCC who moderated the programme.

Source: Rev. Edwin Kojo Sekyi