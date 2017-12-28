Minister celebrates Christmas with the blind

The Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Member of Parliament for New Edubiase constituency of Ashanti Region, Hon. George Boahen Oduro has dined with the visually impaired in his Constituency in this festive season (Christmas).

The program which took place at New Edubiase and it surrounding communities fed over 150 visually impaired in the Constituency; each and every one received one chicken and a bag of rice as their Christmas gift from the Minister.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, the Deputy Minister stated it is very necessary to recognise people in such condition during a festive season like this because they have no one to look up to so they shouldn't be neglected.

The visually impaired interacted with the media after receiving the gifts and expressed their gratitude to the Honourable Member and marked it as indelible moment in their lives.

They stated its their prayer the member of Parliament retain his seat till thy kingdom come because they haven't seen this kind of kindness since the creation of earth.

Source: Daniel Kaku