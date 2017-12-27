Bewase Community Benefits From Jodeb Foundation

The Chiefs and people of Bewase, a farming community in the Akwapem North District of the Eastern Region, have called on the government, and non-governmental organizations to assist the community build a public toilet facility.

According to them, this will help address the problem of open defecation in the area.

They made the appeal when an NGO, Jodeb Foundation, donated assorted educational items, school bags, shoes, drinks, clothing, foodstuff amongst others to them, to enable them celebrate Christmas.

The items worth Ghc6,000, were presented to the caretaker of Bewase, Obisi Kumi and the Assembly Member for the area.

Mr. Enoch Quaye, the Executive Director of Jodeb Foundation, who presented the items, urged the community elders to make good use of them to ensure that every child gets an exercise book, pen, and pencils when school reopens. This according to him, will make pupils stay in school and concentrate on their education.

He called on the District Education Secretariat to equip teachers with teaching materials and other incentives to motivate them to stay in the community and impart knowledge to the students.

He also pledged the support of the Foundation towards the construction of the proposed KVIP for the community.

Theophilus Asiedu, the Assembly Member for Bewase, gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use and disbursed evenly.

Jodeb Foundation is a Ghanaian NGO established in 2013, and has been assisting in the improvement of basic education in deprived communities.

The Foundation also seeks to create a Ghana where the welfare of deprived children is protected.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

The post Jodeb Foundation donates to Bewase community appeared first on Ghana News .