Nobody Listens To Kennedy Agyapong Anymore

As a bona fide party stalwart with ready access to the Flagstaff House, when the story about some expatriate businessmen and women having paid between $ 25,000 and $ 100,000 – the figures vary, depending on whose report you read – to sit close to President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo broke, the first thing that the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central ought to have done, ought to have been to immediately contact the Trade Ministry to ascertain the veracity of the same (See “$ 100 K Charge to Dine with President Embarrassing – Ken Agyapong” Adomonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 12/19/17).

Instead, the proprietor of the Oman-FM Radio, among other media ventures, literally went to town by downing the sector ministers accused of unethically using the Presidency to line their private pockets. Which was rather strange because as a major media player, the Assin-Central MP could have even assigned one of the reporters of his media establishment to follow the story. Instead, the self-glorifying media and political operative decided to complicate matters further for the Akufo-Addo Administration, even while also pretending to have the personal interest of Nana Akufo-Addo among his topmost priorities.

“Nana Addo is not asking anyone for $100K and so they should stop disgracing him and allow the man to work for Ghana,” Mr. Agyapong was widely reported to have said. He was also reported to have ordered the Trade Ministry to immediately refund the money collected, without having first personally ascertained the fact of whether, indeed, any moneys had been collected either in the name of the Trade Ministry itself, for whatever reasons or purposes, or the Presidency and/or the Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) itself. But, of course, Mr. Agyapong has already made it clear that as long as he has not been awarded the most lucrative contracts by the Akufo-Addo Flagstaff House, he will make sure that the key operatives of the present government will never get a wink of sleep. And so far, he seems to be acting true to his words.

For me, personally, though, the fact that the allegation was coming from rabidly anti-New Patriotic Party big guns of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), ought to have rung some alarm bells that, as usual, Messrs. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the NDC Minority’s Chief Whip, and Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the Tongu-North’s NDC-MP and former Deputy Education Minister, were up to some mischief. There is an Akan maxim which says that “When the toad/frog emerges from the bed of a river and announces the death of King Crocodile, we cannot dispute the truth of such announcement.”

In the $100K extortion allegation, however, quite the opposite case was being affirmed by a ruling party stalwart who had a far greater means of ascertaining the truth than the average Ghanaian citizen. In other words, in the reference book of Mr. Agyapong, NDC political detractors like Messrs. Muntaka and Okudzeto-Ablakwa had greater credibility than the sector minister, Mr. Alan John KwadwoKyerematen, and the latter’s deputy, Mr. Carlos Ahenkora. And then shortly thereafter, Mr. Victor Gbeho, the NDC’s Godfather, who had also earlier on been mentioned as the Chairman of the Millennium Excellence Fund/Foundation, came out to categorically declare that his non-governmental organization had been the sole sponsor of the fundraiser at which the aforesaid amounts had been collected, and that neither the Trade Ministry nor the Presidency had been either directly or indirectly involved in the logistical planning of the event.

Another sponsor of the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA), whose parent establishment is the Millennium Excellence Foundation/Fund, would also come public to vehemently deny that any Akufo-Addo executive operative had been involved. Now, we clearly understand that it was an endorsement letter written on the letterhead of the Trade Ministry and signed by the ministerial deputy, Mr. Carlos Ahenkora, that had given the erroneous impression of the government’s involvement.

Well, ultimately, two significant facts are clear here, namely, the unquenchable desperation of the NDC’s parliamentary minority to creating mischief at the least opportunity, in order to disable any chance of the Akufo-Addo Presidency clinching a second term or mandate renewal come Election 2020; and the rather painful and outrageous fact that the maverick Assin-Central parliamentarian, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is increasingly becoming more dangerous to the political fortunes of the New Patriotic Party than any political opponent or external detractor. Would the Assin-Central NPP-MP render an apology for leading both the nation and the rest of his party’s membership on a wild goose chase? I won’t hold my breath, dear reader.

