WordDigest: Why Thank God? (4) For The Truth

" For His merciful kindness is great toward us, And the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord!"[Psalms 111:2]

NKJV

Why must we thank God?

In this scripture, David appreciated God's mercy, kindness and the truth.

In reality we do not deserve mercy. But God gives mercy to us freely.

Indeed it is God's mercies that have brought us this far.

We are alive because of God's grace through Christ Jesus.

God's kindness is incomparable.

And you can attest to His goodness over your life , your family, coworkers and friends too.

Finally we must thank God because of the truth.

And the truth is the Word or good news.

"Until you cross over into the new year, never stop praying and thanking God" ©EZ, 2017

Its DAY 27 of December, 2017 continue thanking God for the truth.

Prayer

O Lord be merciful to us now and forever in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen.

