JOY Foundation Put Smiles On The Faces Of Children On Boxing Day

Just Others and You, JOY foundation, a Tarkwa based non-governmental and nonprofiting organization on Tuesday, 26th, December 2017 feted over six hundred privileged and underprivileged in the society as part of the Christmas celebrations at the Municipal car park in Tarkwa.

The Children were hosted to a variety of artistic facial painting, dancing, choreography, pick and art and lots of entertaining activities to commemorate the day, assorted drinks and food were also distributed to all the kids. clothing, popular hiplife and gospel artiste, Nero X and Joyce Blessing took turns to entertain them to contemporary tunes.

Madam Joycelyn Andoh, Founder and President of JOY Foundation in an interview with the media, said the move was the maiden edition being organised by her foundation since its inception and hinted that they will organise the feast annually to show love and share with the public, especially the less privileged in the society.

She observed that the government alone could not bear all the societal challenges, therefore, individuals, corporate entities, and philanthropists should also support the less privileged in society to minimize streetism menace which usually breeds armed robbery and other social vices.

She mentioned, that JOY foundation was fully prepared and willing to offer support to the destitute in society by providing them with employable skills and also give educational scholarships to children whose parents could not cater for their educational needs. "We are currently in the process of securing land for the construction of a rehabilitation and Orphanage Center and a vocational school to offer employable skills to needy children in Tarkwa and its environs, she noted.

"We cannot fully realize what we hope to achieve without the support and collective involvement as a society, corporate organisations, government, traditional rulers, the media, sister NGOs, family and friends in general, she, therefore, used the opportunity to call on the government to strengthen the work of Social Welfare Department to be able to expedite urgent action in curbing the menace of street children. In addition, she also urged all parents to take the responsibility of their children’s upbringing with all the seriousness it required.

In his presentation, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality reminded the gathering of the essence and importance of the celebration of Christmas and the need to keep it sacred and peaceful.

"God gave his only son to humanity as a gift to bail us from our inequities and make a new creation"; such love shown by God is the climax of charity and must be replicated by Christians at all times.

...As followers of Christ Jesus, Almsgiving to the needy must be our topmost priority, let us always show love, compassion to the underprivileged in the society," he observed.