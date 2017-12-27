In 2018 Will President Akufo-Addo And Vice President Bawumia Surprise The World By Publicly Publishing Their Assets And Those of Their Spouses?

It is hard to fathom why even the most decent of Ghanaian politicians, fail to see the benefits for Mother Ghana of publicly publishing their assets and those of their spouses, before and after their tenures in office. One can understand the many wolves in sheep's clothing who go into politics with the sole aim of amassing wealth through corrupt means, hiding behind Ghana's disgraceful and shocking asset declaration laws (in which politicians simply declare their assets in sealed envelopes that are handed over to the Auditor-General); but why do even decent individuals such as the Kwabena Frimpong-Boatengs, the Alan Kwadjo Kyrematengs not ever think of disregarding those harmful and nation-wrecking laws, by publicly publishing their assets and those of their spouses, to set an example to the rest of our nation's political class?

It is rather disappointing that before they were sworn into office, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia did not see the many advantages of ignoring those in their inner-circles - such as the sly John Boadus and brazen Freddie Blays who boldly rejected the idea during the campaign for the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections - and go ahead to publicly publish their assets and those of their spouses.

It would have secured their place in the 21st century's Pantheon of great African leaders. And it would have forced all the president's appointees to do the Asem thing too. If they have nothing to hide, it is still not too late for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to ignore their advisors and publicly publish their assets and those of their spouses.

Doing so will set an example that will establish a convention in our nation's politics that despite our odd asset declaration laws, honest politicians will always publicly publish their assets and those of their spouses, to reassure Ghanaians that they are in politics to give back to society by serving Mother Ghana honestly and diligently, not to grab endless opportunities to increase their personal net worth.

So, therefore, to the two gentlemen now at the helm of affairs in our country, whom we desperately want to succeed - for the sake of all the ordinary people of Ghana, particularly our much-talented younger generations, who put all their hope in them and consequently voted them into power - this blog says: Ye ma mu Afiyhia pa - in 2018 surprise the world by publicly publishing your assets and those of your spouses.