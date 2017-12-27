PPP 2016 Parliamentary candidate extends goodwill to Nzemas

The 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition Progressive People's Party (PPP) for the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Mathew Kwaw Bentho popularly known as The Nation's Watchman has extended his wishes and goodwill to Nzemas a Merry Christmas and asking good health and success from Almighty God for them.

In his Christmas message, he stated that, "I pray for God's favour, good health and wisdom for you all as you continue to work to bring us all prosperity, success and development".

He also wished all stakeholders of Nzemaland especially chiefs, politicians, religious leaders and the media and he added that, " It is my sincere prayer and desire that you all succeed in all your respective assignment ".

Below is the full statement

I will like to take this great opportunity to wish the great Nzema kotoko, paramount chiefs, chiefs , Queen's mothers , our men and women of God , our political reps , Hon. Paul Essein of Jomoro, Hon. Armah Kofi Buah of Ellembelle, Hon. Catherine Ablema Afeku of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Hon. Ernest Kofi MCE for Jomoro, Hon. Kwasi Bonzo DCE for Ellembelle, Hon. MCE for Nzema East Municipality, Hon. Frank Okpenyen, the leadership of NPP, NDC, PPP, CPP etc.. wonderful, respective party communicators , serial callers , press men and women of DAY FM , West End Radio , Hope FM , Ankobra FM and West FM, security personnel and able working civil servants merry Xmas.

I wish all successful , healthy and prosperous year 2018.

My heart is with you all in prayers.

It is my sincere prayer and desire that you all succeed in all your respective assignment.

As Mathew chapter 1: 21, said that she will be bear a son and he will be named Jesus, for he will save his people from sin and give them salvation, so the whole great Nzema Kotoko depends on you all our leaders for our prosperity. You have all of us, our poverty and success are in your hands.

I pray for God's favour , good health and wisdom for you all as you continue to work to bring us all prosperity , success and development.

Once again Joyeux No''el et bonne heureuse annee'.

Signed!

M.K Bentho

(Parliamentary candidate , Jomoro 2016, PPP The Nation's Watchman.)

Source: Daniel Kaku

20171227 055838