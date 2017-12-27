Evhe Adjectives and how to use them

Today’s topic is adjectives in Evhe. When trying to understand the Evhe language, it is believed (by some speakers) that dialectal variation poses a major impediment to Evhe comprehension. This should not be the case for Evhe speakers who actually take the time to learn the grammar and parts of speech associated with the language.

Descriptive Adjectives

As you already know, an adjective is a word that functions to change the meaning of a noun or pronoun. Different types of adjective classifications exist. For example, “descriptive” adjectives refer to adjectives that function to “describe” a noun or pronoun. Examples of descriptive adjectives include colours, numbers and sizes.

The following are some features of descriptive adjectives in Evhe.

They are mostly applied directly to nouns.

They usually follow the noun they describe.

Examples

nyɔnu kpoe/kpui | short woman ame yibɔ | black person akɔntabula yeye | new calculator susutiwo ame eve* | two memory sticks (*Numbered items require the plural suffix “wo” and the particle “ame”) nyatala xoxo | old printer dzokpo xɔdzo | hot oven

Proper Adjectives

Proper adjectives are adjectives that are derived from proper nouns. Examples of proper adjectives in Evhe include countries, surnames and cities.

The following are some features of proper nouns in Evhe.

Proper adjectives are written with the first letter capitalised in the International Evhe standard.

Proper adjectives usually come before the noun that they modify.

Examples

Afrika nunɔlawo | African presidents Gbeho vi | Gbeho descendant Lome dugã dzikpɔlawo | Lome city managers Kutɔnu menɔlawo | Cotonou inhabitants Ayiti nyɔnuwo | Haitian women Kongotɔ | Congolese

Of course, other classifications do exist in the case of Evhe adjectives. Descriptive and proper adjectives are just two of them. And that concludes today’s lesson on adjectives in Evhe. Emegbe (later)! Akpe (thanks)!

.................................................................................................................................................................................................

The author is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the church and beyond.