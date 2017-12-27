My son was not an 'armed robber' - Deceased GSTS student father reveals

Lawrence Baidoo

Father of a 17-year-old year student of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) who was shot and killed by a police officer over the weekend has revealed that his son was not an armed robber.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo who is a Mechanist at Volta River Authority (VRA) branch of Shama in a telephone interview with GhanaWab's Western Regional correspondent said his son who was killed has not even stolen a penny from him and anybody in the Ituma community.

"My son is very calm and has a good behaviour...I love him so much, he knows my secret, I still don't understand why Shaibu who knows my son will kill him just like that, hmmm", he lamented.

He added, "You can ask from his previous schools and his current school, GSTS, he has good morals and fear ladies and he has not even drink hard wine before".

He also accused his neighbour, Lydia Armah of buying pistol worth Ghc.7,000 to kill his beloved son without any reason.

"Lydia Armah bought Shaibu his boyfriend pistol to protect her and Shaibu use it to kill my beloved son", he wept.

Emmanuel Baidoo in a telephone interview with GhanaWeb also accused the police of deliberately manipulating evidence that implicates their colleague, citing some information he had intercepted from a source.

"One of my colleagues at work called me this morning to tell me he has reliable information that the police officers have taken the gun out of Shaibu’s room just to prove he didn’t come here with any gun”, he said.

According to him, Detective Corporal Adjei Shaibu who is with the Shama Command is well-known in the area as he has been protecting his girlfriend who leaves in the area for some time now after she was attacked by robbers.

On the day of the incident, Emmanuel says his son who had returned home for a short break from school was walking in the neighbourhood with some friends at the same time Shaibu and his girlfriend, Lydia Armah were returning home when someone raised an alarm of a robbery.

Shaibu, according to eyewitnesses fired his rifle several times after the alarm was raised but sped away with Lydia upon realising that he had killed Lawrence and injured one of his friends.

Emmanuel Baido is appealing to the government to help the family get a lawyer who will assist them in seeking justice for their dead son adding that they would be extremely grateful if the case is taken from the Shama Police and over to a different unit.

Meanwhile, reports to the media indicating that Detective Corporal Adjei Shaibu has been arrested and is in the custody of Inchaban Police station pending investigation.

Detective Corporal Adjei Shaibu is alleged to have gunned down 17-year-old Lawrence Baidoo Saturday after supposedly mistaking the deceased and his friends for armed robbers when they were in fact on their way to a concert.

Source: Daniel Kaku