Prof Alabi holds Christmas party for his teeming supporters

Flag bearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Joshua Alabi has held a Christmas party for his teeming supporters.

The get-together which took place at his residence on 24th December, 2017 was a golden opportunity for members of his campaign team to get to know each other.

He advised his supporters to focus on his message to make NDC attractive to the electorates and his vision to transform Ghana and not get distracted by insults from their opponents.

"What I try to do is to tell you what I can do. If somebody tells you that because of the colour of my hair I can't be president that is his cup of tea", he stated.

"But I am saying that the colour of my hair made me NUGS leader. The colour of my hair made me a GFA member. The colour of my hair made me a member of parliament. The colour of my hair made me a minister of state. The colour of my hair made me a vice chancellor...", he added.

He encouraged the supporters of his team not to relent on their efforts to see the dream team Alabi realized.

"...you are buying a fish in the sea... You maybe tempted to withdraw. The strong ones will move and those who are not strong will come back. But I can see strength in you", he said.

In conclusion, he thanked the supporters for attending the get-together and urged them to fully partake in the reorganization efforts of the party, especially the registration of party members at the branch level.

Source: Daniel Kaku

Img-20171226-wa0092

Img-20171226-wa0091