Why Christmas Is Unique And Unlike Others

On December 22, 2014, I travelled with Josephine Tweneboaa Afrifa, then my conjugal girlfriend, to Asamankese, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, to do two important things: introduce myself and formally express my intention to marry her to her parents.

It was one of the daring moments in my life, since instead of following the courtesy in such matters; I went alone without the company of any of my kin-members. I fumbled initially in telling Josephine’s parents that I was interested in their daughter. But with the support of her parents, I mustered courage and declared my intention.

The fruit of that encounter was my marriage to my lovely and most beautiful wife, Josephine, on March 5, 2017: the day I joined the table of men, at least from the point of the Akan concept of masculinity. The other reason for going to Asamankese was to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Accra, where I have been since the 1980s.

In Asamankese, my mother-in-law who is a committed Seventh-day Adventist invited me to the hall to watch television. She flipped the channel of the TV set to Three Adventist Broadcasting Network (3ABN), a Seventh-day Adventist television and radio channel that focuses on the doctrines and health teachings of the Seventh-day Adventists. Lo and behold, immediately she flipped the channel to 3ABN, what she least expected was what greeted her gaze: Adventists in the United States of America observing Christmas with nine lessons and carols. She squirmed at the sight, and said to me, ‘You see this Whites, they tell us not to celebrate Christmas, but you see what they are doing? We will have to rethink what they tell us.’ I was careful not to talk about it, since as a potential son-in-law, I was guarding against stemming the tide against Adventism, which may cost me the woman I wanted to marry. I tamed my controversial trait and managed a smile. That was it!

I just watched a video presentation where the presenter attempts to compare Christmas and the observation of the Sabbath. The presenter was forthright, “It is hypocritical on the part of Christians to spurn the Sabbath, but celebrate the so-called birth of Jesus Christ, which has no biblical connection, aside its kinship ties with Roman paganism!” Obviously, many scholars have convincingly and ably responded to the unfounded and illogical criticism that Christmas is of pagan origin. It is, therefore, pointless for me to spill ink on that.

What my interest is in this short piece is to say that comparing the observation of the Sabbath and Christmas is not unlike comparing apples and oranges. The two are simply not the same, no matter the resemblance. While some may try to draw a theological connection between the Sabbath and Christmas, such comparison is emblematic of legalism and intellectual dishonesty. It is also a fruitless effort at conflating two unrelated subjects.

The celebration of Christmas is simply biblical and theological; the Sabbath is not binding on Christians. The essence of Christmas is not so much about the day Christ was born as it is about the historicity and the theological significance of why He was born. My mother, Agartha Adjei, does not know her date of birth. Two factors coalesced to obscure her date of birth: first, she was not born in the hospital: she was born in an obscure village, Assin Bosomadwe, in the Central Region of Ghana. Second, she was never in school to have had her record relative to her date of birth documented. The link between these two factors is the fact that her parents were illiterate! Usually, in my village, until the introduction of colonial education, reckoning dates were marked by some landmark events, which is usually contextualised to have an approximated date. So, quite often, they will associate dates with events, such as the heavy rainfall; the fall of an oak tree in the farm; the installation of a new chief; the funeral of the last old person in the family; the attack on the village by external invaders, and the outbreak an epidemic.

This reckoning of time begs for oral tradition as one of the reliable sources for the reconstruction of the history of preliterate cultures. It also shapes and informs the historiographical approach to studying such cultures. The chroniclers of the events involving Jesus Christ did not provide as with the exact date of the birth of the most important person in history. But they were meticulous enough to have given us cues for us to trace the historicity and events involving the saviour of the elect.

Consider the opening remarks of Luke’s gospel: “Many have undertaken to draw up an account of the things that have been fulfilled among us, just as they were handed down to us by those who from the first were eyewitnesses and servants of the word. Therefore, since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, it seemed good also to me to write an orderly account for you … so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught” [Luke 1:1-4].

Luke writes with the competence of a modern historian: he did not blindly accept the account of the early apostles about Jesus Christ, but rather investigated by crosschecking facts and figures. It was only after he was satisfied that he wrote his account of Jesus Christ. There is a point of confluence between my mom and Jesus Christ: both did not have a recorded date of birth, but both are historical figures! The absence of date of birth in the account of both Jesus and my mom does not make the two persons ahistorical and fictitious figures. More so, we are also not forbidden from celebrating their birthday. At least, there is nothing in the Bible against the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Even so, in the case of my mom, when she was to register for national identity cards, such as the national health insurance and the voters ID, we found a date that approximated her age. We considered the age of my senior brother who is 40 years and added it to the possibility of the age at which she gave birth to him to fashion a date for her birth. In the case of Jesus Christ, we did not have to create a date for his birth, since that is inconsequential for Christian soteriological discourse, particularly in the first century. Instead, since it was imperative to counteract pagan practice in Rome, it became necessary to adopt a day to honour and celebrate His incarnation, instead of a pagan deity, which was ingrained in Roman culture.

The incarnation of Jesus is the best thing that ever happened in history. It is necessary for the praxes and orthopraxis of Christianity. Our salvation as the elects of God is inextricably connected to the person (birth) and work (crucifixion) of Jesus Christ. Without this there will be no salvation. In Hebrews, we are told about the importance of the incarnation: “Because it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins. Therefore, when Christ came into the world, he said, ‘Sacrifice and offering you did not desire, but a body you prepared for me; with burnt offerings and sin offerings you were not pleased. Then I said, ‘Here I am – it is written about me in the scroll – I have come to do your will, O God [Hebrews 10-47].

This text without any equivocation captures the importance of the incarnation, following the weaknesses of the ceremonial laws in offering salvation. This is the point of Christmas: the incarnation – hypostasis union. The merging of divine and human in the person of Jesus Christ [Colossians 2:9], was unlike the avatara of Hinduism and unlike any such traditions in any religion. No wonder, Jesus Christ is called Emmanuel: God with us! Hallelujah!!!

There is no way we are told Sabbath observation saves anybody. The Sabbath had/has no salvific power; it was just meant to reinforce the distinctiveness of God’s covenant with only Israel (a few years ago, I read the flawed book of Herbert Armstrong in his false attempt to say Christians are modern Israelites); and to set the Israelites as unique and separate from the rest of the world [Exodus 31]. The Sabbath is powerless in matters of salvation that explains the preeminence of the covenant Christ enters with Christians [read the gospels and the epistles]. The Sabbath, I repeat is inconsequential to the Christian redemptive history. The early apostles did not observe the Sabbath for the purposes of gaining salvation. Their theology of salvation was and continues to be framed around the person and work of Jesus Christ. Any attempt to conflate and confuse the Sabbath and Christmas is intellectual dishonesty or sheer ignorance or both. You cannot have salvation in the law and grace in the room simultaneously: it is a matter of light and darkness. The two are not mixable.

I know of the shifting of the goalposts among some Seventh-day Adventists in their assertion that we can celebrate Christmas, but we need to also observe the Sabbath. This is totally unacceptable: you cannot have your cake and eat it! It is either you accept that salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone and in Christ alone (with the incarnation as the linchpin), without any admixture with the law (including the defunct Sabbath) or salvation by law, in which case you renounce the work of Christ! That said, I do not begrudge Seventh-day Adventists and the Jehovah’s Witnesses for refusing to officially celebrate Christmas. I also do no resent Adventists for making a fuss about the Sabbath. My problem is when they judge others with a minor and usually skewed doctrine, as the canon.

To all Christians, let us do all things, including the celebration of Christmas, to the glory of God [I Corinthians 10:31], and to other Christians, let us be charitable to those who disagree with us. Caricaturising other Christians because they do things differently is fruitless exercise and waste of energy. In conclusion, I want to repeat Paul’s admonition here:

Therefore do not let anyone judge you by what you eat or drink, or with regard to a religious festival, a New Moon celebration or a Sabbath day [Colossians 2:16]

Satyagraha

Charles Prempeh, ([email protected]), African University College of Communications, Accra