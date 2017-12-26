Gomoa East District Assembly Picks New Presiding Member

Assembly Member for Gomoa Benso Electoral Area, Mr. Kweku Nyarko Koomson has been elected as the Presiding Member for the Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region.

He pull 29 out of 39 votes cast to beat his rival, Mr. Ernest Quarm, who got 10 of the votes . Assembly Member for Dampoase Electoral Area, Mr. Nicolas Otchie had earlier pull out from the race for personal reasons.

Mr. Moses Tia, the Gomoa East District Director of the Electoral Commission subsequently declared Mr. Kweku Nyarko Koomson as winnier to replace Mr. Fred Joe Arthur, Assembly Member for Buduatta/Amoanda Electoral Area.

Mr. Kweku Nyarko Koomson commended the Assembly Members for the confidence imposed in him saying he would continue to work efficiency towards the growth of the Assembly.

He noted that his major priority was to ensure improvement in revenue mobilization for the Assembly to execute its developmental projects for the various communities.

In an interview with newsmen, Mr. Kweku Nyarko Koomson lauded his predecessor Mr. Fred Joe Arthur putting in place strong economic team which he said had performed creditably in the area of revenue mobilization.

"I wish to put on record that the Gomoa East District Assembly was ranked first on the league table of the 20 MMDAs in the Central Region for 2017.

In fact, as September 2017, the Assembly had collected 98% of its projected revenue taget. This become possible through the efforts of Nananom, Opinion Leaders, Assembly staff, Assembly Members and coperate bodies and the great people in the Gomoa East District.

I promise to be fair with all and pray for unity and cooperation for the task ahead. I can't end by thanking DCE for Gomoa East, MPs for Gomoa East and Gomoa Central constituencies, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi and Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah for their support pledging that I won't disappoint them"

The newly elected Presiding Member appeal to President Akuffo Addo led NPP government to consider payment of monthly salaries for Assembly Members across the country or at least some monthly allowance to enable fulfill their obligations to the people in their electoral areas.

According to him financial assistance and demands from the electorates push them into obscured positions since they don't earn salaries.

Delivering his third ordinary meeting of the second session of the sixth Assembly, the DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo thanked the National Security for extending their operations into the Gomoa East District leading to the arrest of a number of landguards who have been terrorizing developers and innocent citizens at Gomoa Buduburam and Nyanyano communities.

He noted that the security agencies have put mechanism in place to ensure peaceful ambient before, during and after the celebrations of Christmas and New Year festivities.

On Sanitation, the DCE announced that in line with the National Policy for promotion of good environmental sanitation, the District had commenced effort to implement the worthy course.

" The District with support from UNICEF under the community led Total Sanitation Programme has trained 19 Artisans drawn from 7 Area Councils on entrepreneurship and construction of latrines.

The objective of the programme was to train them to be be accessible to the people to facilitate promotion of household toilet construction with the aim of attaining a District-Wide Open Defecation Free status by June, 2019.

To this end, the Artisans had their practical session at Gomoa Ekroful, constructing 7 free toilets for some beneficiaries who have had their materials readily available. The various types constructed include Mozambique toilet, Pour Flush, Rectangular Single among others"

The DCE noted that a sensitization exercise would be rolled out in the district for landlords, households, heads of institutions and property owners to construct an improved toilet facilities within a period of six months which will take effect from January, 2018.

He warned that those who fail to take advantage of the programme be persecuted after the six-month deadline.