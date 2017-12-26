OTEC FM Fetes About 2,000 Children And Widows On Boxing Day

About 2,000 street children and widows have been feted at this year's "Boxing day" under the auspices of OTEC FM, a Kumasi-based radio station in the Ashanti Region.

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, the Management of OTEC FM’s initiated a project dubbed ‘’Yendidi’’ aimed at raising funds for the purchase of food items exhibit their unflinching love and supports to those children in the streets, lunatics as well as the vulnerable.

The project on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, distributed various gift items to more than 5000 streets children in the Kumasi metropolis and beyond.

The gesture was part of OTEC FM‘s commitment to giving back to society and helping the needy in society especially underprivileged children.

Speaking to the Media, the Head of Marking Mr. Ebenezer Amankwa observed that the upkeep of kids is not solely the responsibility of parents but a collective community responsibility.

To this end, has called on individuals to support and care for street kids and orphans, who through no fault of theirs have lost their parents.

He said Christmas was a time for merrymaking and it was appropriate society reached out to the needy, especially street kids, adding that, “It should not only be at Christmas times but a normal exercise for the children to know the warmth of family and have a sense of belonging.”

Mr. Amankwa said: “We are not only going to stick to the street kids, but we are going to look out for orphanages and deserted people across the region to reach out to.”

He admonished Ghanaians to show compassion to the needy and the poor.

Mr. Amankwa expressed their appreciation to their numerous listening audiences for a swift donation toward the project.