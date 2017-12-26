Counsellor Lutterodt On The Spit?

Psychological counselling and treatment services are the one area of healthcare that the Akufo-Addo Administration stands to gain a lot of credit, if this area of health practice is officially codified and formally institutionalized, as recently advised by Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, in a speech that was reportedly read on his behalf during the maiden induction ceremony for licensed professional and paraprofessional psychologists and other allied practitioners (See “Provide License[s] to Qualified Practitioners, Ghana Psychology Council Urged” Ghana News Agency / Ghanaweb.com 12/5/17).

This call comes rather late in the socioeconomic, cultural and political development of our country. And it also highlights the acutely long way that we have to go, as a nation, to bring ourselves to par with the teeming comity of medically and technologically advanced nations. Indeed, not quite long ago, I wrote another piece about the acute dearth of psychiatrists in our nation’s health centers and hospitals. These two fields of endeavor or practice go hand-in-glove, and so ought to be accorded maximum attention by the Health Ministry, in particular the development and promotion of psychiatric care.

It goes without saying that a mentally healthy people and nation have a greater chance of maximizing their skills and talents for a quality-of-life improvement existence. Here in the United States, for instance, it has been clinically and scientifically observed that at least half of all homeless people are struggling with one form of mental handicap or another. The same can be said of the perennially unemployed and unemployable and destitute. Of course, the economic well-being of any country has a lot of impact on the mental and psychological health of its people.

Which means that the government needs to be working on all fronts. We need to also quickly add that the level and nature of criminal activities that occur in our society have a lot to do with all the factors observed above. But, of course, I gave a personal angle and edge to this article because of the virtually global notoriety achieved by the so-called Counsellor Rev. Cyril George CarstensenLutterodt. Until very recently, I had never heard the name of this clergyman who raves and rants more like a pimp than a professionally trained psychologist and/or counsellor, who is in the critical business of the promotion of ethical conduct and behavior in the country.

I have, for example, read news reports in which Mr. Lutterodt was openly advocating for rogues and men with loose morals to recklessly take advantage of equally loose married women, if such adulterous liaisons stood to benefit the fornicating and adulterous men involved with such floozies. I suppose that was what the Health Minister meant, when Mr. Agyeman Manu observed in the aforementioned speech read on his behalf that as a society, “We recognize the delicate issues of power differentials between psychologists and their clients, and urge the Council to be firm in ensuring the absence of abuse of such power among practitioners.”

The preceding, of course, refers to what American legal practitioners call “Attorney-Client Privilege.” This concept transcends the field of legal practice to encompass all fields of professional practice, where the privileged or protected confidential relationship between a physician or doctor and his/her patient(s) is held at a high premium. In other words, the need to protect the privacy of a client or patient on the part of the professional practitioner must be upheld with the utmost integrity. Professionals who knowingly and deliberately violate the privacy of their clients and patients, in the most serious of cases, could risk losing their license to practice their profession.

Short of serving as the host of a radio or television program, where the mutually understood and accepted objective is both entertainment and public education, Counsellor Lutterodt would long have been prohibited from his apparent practice of psychological counselling. Exposing the most vulnerable of clients and patients to public ridicule, the way Counsellor has been widely alleged and known to do, could have devastating consequences on his target and/or victims of such reckless and self-serving bouts of pontification.

Hopefully, a formally codified and statutorily legitimized psychological counselling and clinical practices and services will drastically reduce some of the noxious “professional” practices of counsellors like Rev. Lutterodt. The personal integrity of counsellors like Mr. Lutterodt is as important as the very contents and nature of their practices.

