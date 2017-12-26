Don't Abuse The Trust Of The People--Leaders Cautioned

The Reverend Father Vincent Nketiah, a Catholic Assistant Parish Priest, has called for leaders not to abuse and betray the trust of people they are leading.

They should ensure that they became accessible, open, transparent and accountable.

He said this in a homily he delivered at a packed-to-capacity Christmas service at the Ejisu Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

The Rev Fr Nketiah denounced the practice, where those put in public offices showed zero or scant interest in the welfare and the general good of the people,

'To them, it is all about their comfort and convenience. That is unhealthy, sickening and not a noble thing to do.'

He asked all leaders use the celebration of the birth of Christ to reflect on the stewardship that God had entrusted to them.

He entreated them to focus on helping to make things better for the poor, the needy and the less privileged.

He reminded Christians to lead exemplary lives to become a positive influence on others at the workplace and in their community.

The Rev Fr Nketiah cautioned against over-indulgence during the Christmas festival and said it was an occasion to show generosity and love to the poor.