Birim North Moves To Prioritise Road Repairs

The Birim North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Raymond Nana Damptey, has announced plans to put in good shape roads running across the district to enhance the economic activities of the people.

He mentioned the Abirem-Kade, Nkawkaw-Abirem, Abirem-Akim Oda, Awenade-Pankese and Afosu-Asante-Akyem roads, as those that were going to be tackled.

The goal was to make the transportation of goods and services in the area easier and faster.

He was speaking at a public forum held at New Abirem to provide the opportunity for the people to make inputs into the district's medium term development plan.

The expectation is that the active participation of the population would promote a sense of ownership of the plan and allow for its smooth implementation.

Mr. Damptey indicated that their share of the 'one million dollars for every constituency' would be used for the provision of potable water, electricity supply and construction of sanitation facilities.

He touched on the assembly's efforts at promoting education and said it had built and handed over four classroom buildings at Afosu, Oworonmbra and Odontuase.

Additionally, it had made available GH¢23,000.00 in support of some continuing students in senior high schools, who did not benefit from the government's fee-free policy.

Mr. Ivan Akutey, the District Director of Agriculture, told the forum that 128 farmers in the area benefitted from the 'planting for food and jobs programme.

He added that farmers were going to be assisted to increase cocoa, cashew nuts, orange and oil palm production through strong extension support.