Ho MP Extends Christmas Gesture To Cured Lepers And Prisons

Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho has presented assorted items worth GH¢ 50,000.00 to Ho cured lepers, Ho Central Prisons and some orphanages.

The items include; bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, canned fish and tomatoes.

Mr Kpodo said the gesture was to celebrate the Christmas with the less privileged and put smiles on their faces.

"When Jesus was born, wise men visited Him with gifts. This is what we are doing because we know these people can't do any economic activity," he stated.

Inmates of the leprosarium expressed gratitude to the MP and said the items were "God sent".

The event was characterized by singing, dancing and merry making.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA