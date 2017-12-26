Eastern Hospital To Focus On Customer Care

From next year, the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua would focus on good customer care.

This was declared by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah at this year's Nine Lessons and Carols and Award Night of the hospital at Koforidua.

He said this year, the hospital through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), completed the rehabilitation of all the wards and the road network of the hospital.

He said the hospital is currently running a full paperless services in treatment of patients and thanked all the partners of the hospital for their support especially Tsotso Industries.

He also thanked the staff of the hospital for their support and hardwork and urged them to put in more efforts to make the hospital a true centre of excellence.

The occasion was also used to launch the website and a new logo of the hospital and later awarded retiring and best workers of the hospital.

GNA