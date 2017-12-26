Effutu Community Receives Tax Education

Mr. Francis Romanus Arloo, Effutu Municipal Director of the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to people in the area to honour their tax obligations for national building.

He said it was criminal to evade payment and urged them to cultivate the spirit of patriotism to contribute their quota towards the development of the country.

Mr. Arloo made the appeal at Effutu Local Council of Churchess in Winneba as part of a sensitization programmes on payment of taxes.

The Campaign dubbed ' Our Taxes-Our Future' with core messages including, tax payers- nation building, taxes build great nation, your taxes paid for SHS for better Ghana, I pay my taxes, do you, every little tax helps and come to us (GRA) before we come to you is to increase public awareness of the importance and benefits of paying taxes.

The NCCE is earmarking outreach programmes at commercial centres including; markets, lorry stations and on board vehicles, faith based organisations, identifiable groups and on the local Radios stations to sensitise people to pay tax as a civic duty and constitutional obligation to help increase national revenue for developments.

Mr. Arloo and his staff took the participants through topics including; why must we pay Tax, Correlation between Taxes and National Development, Legal mandate and Structures (Divisions) of GRA, Types of Taxes and Rights of the Tax Payer, Offences and Penalties.

Other issues they treated were, what are the taxes administered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), What is 'PAYE', How do I Register a business, what do I require to register with the IRS, what is the rate of gift tax, what is taxable gift, the exemptions under the gift tax and Am I mandated to report a gift I receive.?

He stated that, the programme was purely non-partisan and called on all including the religious to prioritise tax payment and use their pulpit to educate their members to pay their tax.

GNA