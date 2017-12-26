Minister Carlos Ahenkorah Apologises To Speaker Et Al

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry on Friday apologised to Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, for outbursts against him earlier in the week.

He said: 'My brother, Okudzeto Ablakwa is still my senior in Parliament. That exchange we had should not have happened because we are two gentlemen; we must move past this,' the MP said, at a mini press conference at the Parliament House, in Accra.

Mr Ahenkorah equally sent an apology to the Speaker of Parliament, fellow Members of Parliament and Ghanaians.

A furious Mr Ahenkorah, a first-time Member of Parliament, representing the people of the Tema West Constituency in the august House on Tuesday, had been accused of using the Presidency for profiteering, for which Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak and Mr Ablakwa were calling for a probe.

There allegations that the government had charged between $25,000 and $100,000 to allow expatriates sit close to the President at the event at recent Ghana Expatriate Business Awards event.

As Mr Ablakwa, who is also the Ranking Member of Foreign Affairs spoke to journalists on the matter, an incensed Mr Ahenkorah interrupted the interview and rained insults on Mr Ablakwa at the Parliament House,

Mr Ahenkorah's emotional outburst has been condemned by the public, and his actions in the profiteering saga had since come under scrutiny.

GNA

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA