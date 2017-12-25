President Akufo-Addo Lauds Otiko For Kyebi Christmas Party

President Akufo-Addo has saluted the Gender Minister for creating an opportunity for him to dine and socialize with children of the country as part of the Christmas celebration.

The Gender Ministry led by Otiko Afisah Djaba last Friday held a big and colourful party for over 2000 children of Ghana at Kyebi in the Eastern Region to mark the annual President's Children Christmas Party.

The party is organised by the Ministry enables the President and some Ministers of state to socialize and interact with the children and to know their concerns.

This event was also graced by the Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

She also urged parents, guardians and teachers to protect and take good care of children entrusted to their care.

She urged them to try to ensure that children enjoy their rights, but they (children) should also bear in mind that those rights go with responsibilities.

The Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin was full of praise for the president for implementing the Free SHS programme and advised parents to ensure all children of school going age are in school.

All the children at the party were presented with mathematical sets, pens, pencils, school bags, toys, games, calculators and

toothbrushes among others.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim