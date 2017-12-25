NDC Wishes Ghanaians Well On Christmas

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday extended its best wishes and goodwill to Ghanaians on Christmas.

A statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: 'We share in the belief that Jesus Christ was born on this occasion and it comes with joy to the world.

'Christmas is a unique period on the Christian calendar and, therefore, we join all Ghanaians and the Christian community across the world to extend the message of love, forgiveness and reconciliation, irrespective of one's religious and political affiliation, colour and tribe.

We also share the belief that the nation's urge to sustain peace and unity hinges on the bond of love that has shaped the mindset of Ghanaians as a very peaceful people. That has sustained the country's democracy and earned Ghana her invaluable recognition as a beacon of democracy and multiparty governance among comity of nations.'

The statement said the NDC was unrepentant on its resolve to preach patriotism, peace and unity as vital ingredients for promoting conducive environment for development.

It, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to recommit ourselves to preaching peace and shun acts that had the tendency to disturb the peace we are enjoying in the country.

It appealed to motorists and, Ghanaians in general, to observe strictly the traffic regulations, drive safely and be moderate in their celebration to ensure a very peaceful and enjoyable Christmas.

'We wish Ghanaians both home and the Diaspora a memorable Christmas and, a very promising and New Year,' it stated.

GNA