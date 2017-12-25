Introduce Agriculture In Primary Schools

An opinion leader of Gomoa-Asebu in the Central Region, Nana Kofi Koomson, has called on the Ministry of Education to treat the teaching of Agriculture as a core subject in Primary Schools.

He said the time has come for the country to inculcate the habit of farming from infancy so that the children would no longer see farming as a prohibitive profession to pursue when they grow up.

Nana Kofi Koomson made the call when he interacted with a group of school children and pressmen at Gomoa-Pomadze, near Gomoa-Asebu on issues, bothering the teaching of agriculture in the country’s educational institutions.

He said that, if the various forms of agriculture were effectively introduced to children right from infancy they would accept and firmly embrace it as a lifelong profession even before they completed their respective academic programmes in higher places of learning.

Nana Kofi Koomson warned that failure to train and sustain the interest of the next generation in agriculture would cause the nation a serious setback in her socio-economic development in the foreseeable future.

He said ‘’we should let the younger generation particularly the school going children realize that the time parents and children regarded weeding as punishment was gone forever”.

Nana Koomson expressed the hope that teaching the nation’s future administrators and other professionals Agriculture, would really yield fruitful results for the country.