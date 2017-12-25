Show Love To Lepers---Bawumia Appeals

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to families of people suffering from leprosy not abandon them.

He said lepers especially those who are cured should not be abandoned or stigmatized but they should be shown love.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the Weija Leprosarium in Accra on Christmas Day after he made a donation.

“It is at moments like these that we think about the purpose and the true meaning of what these celebrations are. It is about reflecting on those who are less fortunate than us. Those who feel very excluded…” he said.

He added that it is important to care for the less privileged and marginalised in the society during this festive season.

"We are here to wish you Merry Christmas," he said donating 200 cartons of soft drinks, 100 bags of rice, a bull as well as GH¢1000 cash to help with their Christmas celebrations.

With him were the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid; CEO of Free Zones Board, Michael Kofi Baafi; Board Chairman of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Lawyer Frank Davis.

Also in attendance was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Oko Boye and Police Commander for Teshie, Supt. Peter Yabila.

The Weija Leprosarium was one of the three places Dr Bawumia made a donation on Christmas Day.

Earlier in the day, he made a donation at the Osu Children’s Home where he promised helping the orphanage to pay their mounting electricity bills.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim