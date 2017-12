I have followed closely the brouhaha that has characterized the budget of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives for 2018. The vigour with which the NDC adherents labelled the budget as a Ponzi scheme to loot the Ghanaian purse could be likened to the spirit of a man who has found a new wife after decades of fruitless search.

The potency of "giving the dog a bad name and hang it" agenda the NDC undertook earlier seemed to have an iota of credulity in it. For once in my budding political life, I wanted to believe these worshippers in the unholy temple of propaganda. Many a Ghanaian fell for it and that is attestable on our ever vibrant social media platforms.

As discerning as I am, I have decided to dig around the issue in the ministry and have found the gospel that clears my doubts and made me regret wanting to believe the minority.

It is imperative that the records are set straight and the facts are put across, for the purpose of clearing the foggy atmosphere over this issue. The unassailable facts are below;

1. The Ministry of SDI has the mandate to oversee the Three Development Authorities; Coastal Development Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority, Northern Development Authority. The Ministry is set to execute half a dozen campaign promises of the NPP including One-Village One-Dam, One-District-One-Warehouse, One-Million per constituency. There's no doubt therefore that the budget will be humongous.

2. The entire budget estimates cover the three development authorities and the Ministry; the budget includes the development authorities because they are not fully set up. All funds allocated to the authorities will be managed by them. The allocation will be done pro-rata.

3. GHS 800,000 for the website development was an error. The figure was corrected as GHS 80,000 before the appropriation was passed. This amount will be used for development of four (4) websites for the three authorities and the ministry.

4. 20 vehicles estimated in the budget are to be shared amongst the three authorities and the Ministry. The ministry is not using all the 20 vehicles.

5. The projects budgeted for are the outcome of assessed needs across the 275 constituencies.

6. The projects will be implemented by the development authorities when they become fully operational.

7. The Ministry is not just drilling ordinary boreholes, as being put across. But a sophisticated community-based water system. Solar mechanised with reservoir tank, 10000 ltrs capacity, with a number of distribution points, amongst others. This system is capable of serving about 2400 people in a community per day. Completely different from the NDC/PURC boreholes, which can only serve a little over 1000 people per day.

8. UNICEF did similar projects, in 2016 at a cost of GHS167,000. MSDI estimates to spend about GHS 132,000. This is indeed protection of public purse.

9. The projects will be awarded through the competitive tendering process to ensure value for money. This may further push the cost down. Note that NDC /PURC sole-sourced the 2012 boreholes.

10. The 10-seater institutional water closet toilet facility will have

a. mechanised borehole

b. solar powered lighting system

c. water tank

d. Environmentally friendly bio-digester waste storage, which can generate biogas for domestic and other use.

With these, I am sure it will cure the fictitious mist hanging around this issue. The NPP is not a gang of crude thieves who will milk Ghana( which they will ever shudder to do) in such a cheap, unclever and daft fashion of obviously bloating a budget as claimed by the NDC.

It is excruciating that people will choose to walk the path of lambasting the government without painstakingly digging through to find the truth. We should not celebrate intellectual dishonesty and make ourselves very gullible. The NDC is bent on painting the government of the NPP black and such red herrings will never distract the government from delivering on its promises to the Ghanaian populace.

Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year