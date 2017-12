Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Martha Ama Pobee, says Ghana’s decision to reject the United States’ intention to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is in keeping with “relevant UN and AU resolutions”.

Ghana was among 129 countries of the UN General Assembly who decisively backed a resolution effectively calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The text says that any decisions regarding the status of the city are "null and void" and must be cancelled.

The non-binding resolution was approved by 128 states, with 35 abstaining and nine others voting against.

Israel, which has many economic interests in Ghana, expressed its disappointment through the Embassy in Ghana and called the decision a “mistaken vote”.

Replying a question on whether the US will sanction Ghana for voting to reject the resolution, Ambassador Pobee replied: "Ghana, like many countries that voted for the resolution, maintains excellent relations with the US. We will continue to engage with the US at the UN as partners in several other areas where we share common interests for our mutual benefit and for global peace and security."

