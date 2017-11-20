MTN Ghana Foundation Provides New Juaben SHS With Ultra-Modern Library And ICT Center

MTN Ghana Foundation has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern library and ICT center for students of New Juaben Senior High School in the Eastern region. The construction of the library, which is expected to be completed within the next six months, will be fully furnished with modern computersandbooks to aid teaching and learning.

The project comes at a cost of GH¢602,150.00and will benefit more than 2,124 studentsof New Juaben SHS. The facility will provide students with a secured and conducive learning environment when completed.

The sod cutting for theultra-modern library and ICT center at New Juaben Senior High School forms part of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s 10th Anniversary activities. The Foundation is celebrating itsanniversary under the theme “Celebrating Ten years of brightening lives, inspiring a brighter future.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ag. Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “the MTN Ghana Foundation accepted to embark on this project because we understand the importance of an integrated library as a source for providing comprehensive information needed by students to positively influence academic performance.”

He further mentioned that, “As an organization with the vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, we understand that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is very critical in a world where a full range of electronic technologies and techniques are used to manage information and knowledge”.

The headmaster of New Juaben Senior High School, Mr. Frank Obeng Wilson who was present at the sod-cutting ceremony said, “this library which is about to be constructed holds good promise for this school. Since the inception of the school 64 years ago, the major challenge has always been the absence of a well-stocked library.This intervention by the MTN Ghana Foundation will bring relief in this area and grant our students a better chance at excelling academically”.

The MTN Ghana Foundation launched its 10th Anniversary Celebration on 30th October 2017. The celebration will span a five month period from October 2017 to March 2018. As part of activities to mark the 10th Anniversary, the Foundation presented equipment to the Assistive Technology Unit of the University of Ghana. In addition, the Foundation will commission a 40 bed maternity ward for Tema General Hospital, a Palm Oil Processing plant for over 200 women at Juaso in the Ashanti Region, construction of a six classroom block at Nhyiaeso Basic School, offer scholarships to 300 brilliant students across the country.The Foundation will also organize a Thought Leadership event on CSR,andorganize a Social Media Campaign dubbed the Ten Good deeds.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established andlaunched on 23rd November 2007. Since its inception, the MTN Ghana Foundation has implemented over 142 major projects in areas of health, education and economic empowerment at a total cost USD 13 million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people directly and several others indirectly.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

Mrs. Nabila-williams A Board Member Of MTN Ghana Foundation, Breaks The Ground At Project Site With Support From Some Dignitaries

The Headmaster Of New Juaben Senior High School, Mr. Frank Obeng Wilson Breaks The Ground At Project Site

Mr. Samuel Koranteng, Acting Corporate Services Executive Of Mtn Delivering A Speech At The Sod Cutting Ceremony At New Juaben SHS