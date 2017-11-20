Feuding Factions In Dagbon Dispute Told To Ceasefire

Hundreds of Dagbon youth have embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure at what seems to be the never-ending chieftaincy crisis in the region.

The youth are demanding an immediate cease fire from the two feuding factions – the Abudu and Andani gates – who for years have been at each other’s throat over which of them has the right to rule.

Public Relations Officer of the Dagbon Youth, Malima Zuno Abdulai told Joy News’ Matina Bugri that the youth have had it, and will no longer tolerate any acts of violence.

He said development in the area has suffered as a result of the 15-year conflict and it is time to end it.

“The Dagbon dispute has destroyed so many things in Ghana and that of the Dagbon traditional area. It retards development, brings about destruction of lives and property and affects Dagbons wherever they are. Even Dagombas in Europe, America, Australia call to tell us that they are not living in peace because of this factional dispute.

“We want to put a stop to the conflict. The youth of Dagbon have been quiet but for about 15 years this matter has been persisting and we don’t know where a solution will come from,” Abdulai lamented.

He said the youth are prepared to go the long haul at ensuring that there is lasting peace in Dagbon.

“It seems the factions are not ready to see Dagbon prosper and it is about our future, our fathers will go and leave Dagbon, it is about us,” Abdulai said.

Martina reported that the protest was peaceful and that the youth have presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussif.

He commended the youth for the graceful manner in which they went about the protest and encouraged them to keep it up.

The youth also presented copies of the petition to a chief of the Andani gate, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani and Bolin Lana Mohamadu Abdulai of Abudu gate.