Check Out 37 Photos Of Pain For 37-Years Of KABA Life

Like a staple diet, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) had become a fixed feature on radio, we forgot a normal day is a miracle.

Providence stunned us, cutting off KABA's 37-year-old life to jolt the nation, the media, the family to the permanent theme of life's transience.

In 37 photos of Monday's memorial service held at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Limited, we commemorate the life of Asempa FM political talk show host, who locked down the airwaves on his popular radio show 'Ekosii Sen'.

The Multimedia Group CEO, Kwasi Twum, knows what he has lost and despite a difficult composure, a lonely tear breaks across his face.

KABA's compatriot at Adom FM, 'Captain Smart' blows into his cheeks as the big blow sinks in....

Okay FM Morning Show host, Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikesie' on behalf of the Despite Group of Companies offered condolence.

Kasapa 102.5 FM 's morning show host, the popular Fiifi Banson, mourned his buddy.

[L-R] Director of TV, Santokh Singh Ram Singh; Chief Operating Officer (Radio), Ken Ansah and Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum.

A section of the staff.



Hitz FM Programme Manager, Mark Okraku Mantey.



Joy FM Super Morning Show host, Kojo Yankson.



Adom FM presenter Afia Pokuaa ' Vim Lady' needed support. The vim was gone.

Programmes Manager for Asemp FM, Sammy Yirenkyi cuts a figure of grief joined by Maame Akua Austin, host of Asempa mid-morning show 'Abrabo' .

Joy FM Programmes Manager, Kofi Ansah and the popular DJ Black.

Popular Adom FM news anchor, Nana Osei Ampofo Agyei, peers into the nothingness.

Joy FM Head of Talk, Nyria Addo, in shades and Emma Morrison, Head of Joy Business

Adom FM bubbly presenter 'Ohemaa Wo Yeje'



Family life and relationship counselor, Elder Amos Kevin-Annan

Host of Showbiz A-Z Naa Ashorkor and Adom FM editor, Sammy Dowouna.

Joy FM editor Araba Koomson.



Adom TV star and host of 'Badwam' Naa Yaa Brefo is disconsolate.

Myjoyonline.com Editor, Malik Abass Daabu.



Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba signs the book of condolence.