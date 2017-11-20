'KABA Was Professional, Neutral'

The Vice President has described the late Kwadwo Baffuor Asare Acheampong popularly called KABA as a “professional” who went about his duty with profound neutrality.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia insists, the late afternoon political show host “was one of the best journalists in the country.”

He said this when he led a government delegation to commiserate with The Multimedia Group, Monday, after the sudden demise of KABA.

The 'Ekosii Sen' show host died Saturday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching after a short illness.

He had been at work all week with no sign of sickness until he complained Friday evening he was not feeling too well and had to go home early.

He went home never to return to work again. He was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death came as a shock to colleagues, friends and families some of whom have found it difficult to compose themselves.

Politicians from all parties have been quick with words of condolences to the family and to The Multimedia Group.

On Monday morning, The Multimedia Group held a Memorial Service for the late broadcaster and drew colleagues even from competitor stations all of whom came to sympathize with the Multimedia family.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had already twittered his words of commiserations to the bereaved, led a government delegation which included the Deputy Roads Minister Anthony Karbo, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful who had an interview appointment on Monday with KABA but ended up signing his book of condolence.

“It is a sad day,” the Vice president said, adding, “The news that got to me [Saturday] was shocking.”

“KABA was one of the best in the country. He plied his trade with professionalism and neutrality.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that I come here to, on behalf of the president Nana Akufo-Addo, the government and my own behalf to wish the Multimedia family our condolences,” he said.

Dr Bawumia proceeded to sign the book of condolence which had been opened in honour of the late presenter.

The Vice President will then go to the family house to commiserate with the wife, Valentina Ofori Adjei and new born baby who is just seven months.