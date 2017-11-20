AIG Reiterates Support For Good Governance And High-Performing Public Sector In Ghana

AIG Founder With President Akufo-Addo

Founder and Chairman of Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, recently visited Ghana as part of activities to strengthen AIG’s work and impact in the country. AIG is a not-for-profit founded to inspire the transformation of Africa’s public sector.

AIG works with governments, academic institutions and other partners to improve governance and promote the emergence of a high-performing public sector. AIG’s pioneering initiative brings proven private sector innovation, leadership and funding to the public sector in a private-public partnership that seeks to attract, inspire and support future leaders of Africa’s public sector.

AIG Leadership consists eminent West Africans, including His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State and former President of Nigeria who serves as the Chairman, AIG Panel of Advisors and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta Honourable Minister of Finance for Ghana who serves as a member of the AIG Panel of Advisors.

As part of his visit, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Nana Akufo-Addo, during which he briefed the President on AIG’s activities, particularly in relation to Ghana. Opportunities for collaboration in the area of capacity building for public servants were also discussed.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede also met with Justice Mrs. Georgina Wood (Retired), immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana, and current Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) Fellow. In October 2017, Justice Mrs. Wood (Retired) was announced the 2017-2018 AIG Visiting Fellow of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. The AIG Fellowship is awarded each year to an individual from West Africa who has demonstrated evidence of outstanding contribution to the public good, through exemplary leadership in public service.

The stay at Oxford provides AIG Fellows the opportunity to further develop their understanding of specific policy issues and solutions, and reflect on practices in other countries. Following the Fellowship period at the School, AIG Fellows will help drive AIG’s vision for transformational public-sector leadership across the African continent.

In their discussions, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede and Justice Mrs. Wood (Retired) restated their shared visions for building the capacity of public servants and committed to collaborating in this regard for the strengthening and development of Ghana’s public sector.

As part of her AIG Fellow appointment, Justice Mrs. Wood (Retired) will also serve as a mentor to AIG Scholars. In June 2016, AIG signed a partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, under which AIG will fund five scholarships every year to talented, young West Africans from all backgrounds, for graduate study at the Blavatnik School over a five-year period. The inaugural AIG Scholars were announced in August 2017. The selection process for the 2018 – 2019 AIG Scholars is currently underway.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede also called on Mr. Ofori-Atta, Honourable Minister of Finance for Ghana and member of the AIG Panel of Advisors during the visit.

ABOUT AFRICA INITIATIVE FOR GOVERNANCE (AIG)

Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) is a not-for-profit founded to inspire the transformation of Africa’s public sector. AIG works with governments, academic institutions and other partners to improve governance and transform public sector performance.

AIG’s pioneering initiative brings proven private sector innovation, leadership and funding to the public sector in a private-public partnership that seeks to attract, inspire and support future leaders of Africa’s public sector.

With AIG’s continuing support, these high-calibre individuals will be able to drive best practice standards of governance in Africa, ensuring sustainable economic growth and social justice.